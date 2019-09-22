Geraldine Ann Stankevitz Paynter, 77, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born Dec. 24, 1941 in Green Bay, Wis. to the late Herbert Stankevitz and Minerva “Minnie” Ringer Stankevitz. She retired from Lowe's where she worked as a cashier and in her spare time she enjoyed singing with the Y Wonder Singers, visiting Rufty's Senior Center to play bingo, and was known as a lover of animals. In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Robert Paynter; and brother, Herb Stankevitz Jr. Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Tina Paynter (Daniel McGrew) of Salisbury; sister, Carol Bossler (Will) of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; nephew, Andy (Evie) of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; niece, Amy of Odessa, Texas; and beloved pets, Zoe and Max. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rowan County Animal Shelter, 1465 Julian Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Paynter family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 22, 2019