Geraldine Hooper Key, 89, formerly of Rainbow Drive, peacefully passed away at the home of her son on Monday morning, March 30, 2020. Born December 15, 1930 in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Jepty Boyd Hooper and Tamar Dancy Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Warren Key; a brother, Jerry Hooper; and a nephew, Steve Hooper. Mrs. Hooper was a Kannapolis resident most of her life and was employed by Hooper Hosiery Company for many years until her retirement. She attended Haven Lutheran Church in Salisbury. A loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend of many, Geraldine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family members include her children, Danny Key, Melvin Campbell and Patsy Chillcott (Sylvia), all of Salisbury; her brother, Jimmy Hooper of Kannapolis; nephew, Tim Hooper; and nieces, Amy Teague and LaDonna Yoos, all of Kannapolis. Private graveside services will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Ed Harper, Pastor, Haven Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Haven Lutheran Church, 207 West Harrison Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 1, 2020