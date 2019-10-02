Geraldine Greene Kepley, 80, of Winnabow, NC entered the perfect light; that house not made by hands eternal in the heavens on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1939 in Shelby, NC to Emmet and Euzele Petty Greene. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Billy Steve Greene. She is survived by her husband Darius Kepley, whom she married on August 4, 1968, daughter Christy Melton and husband John of Willard, NC, son Jonathan and wife Pam of Tampa, FL, grandchildren; Harrison and Julia Ann Kepley of Tampa, FL, brothers Gilbert Greene and wife Jean, Joel Greene of Waco, NC, Carl Greene and wife Wanda of Waco, NC, sister Barbara Ivie and Husband Ron of Shelby, NC. Geraldine graduated from Mars Hill College in 1968 and retired from Brunswick County Board of Education in 1997. She was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held 10am Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Entombment will immediately follow at Oleander Memorial Garden Mausoleum. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 2, 2019