Geraldine Funderburk Rinehardt, 84, of Rockwell passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Rinehardt was born in Union County on June 15, 1935 to the late Oscar Funderburk and Doshia Estridge Funderburk. During her life she worked in the health care industry for many years as a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and fishing throughout her life, but most of all she enjoyed her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Rinehardt; son William Griffin; and a sister Barbara Oxendine. She is survived by a daughter Jackie Misenheimer (Bruce); sons, Felix “Jerry” Santana and Joseph Santana (Laura); step-sons, Doug, Chris and Randy Rinehardt; step-mother Lucille Loomis; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Martha Griffin, Brenda Huggins and Ozell Page. Arrangements: Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Roger Armistead officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rinehardt family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Rinehardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020