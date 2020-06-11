Gertrude Melton Belk, 94, of Kannapolis, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Gertrude was born on September 17, 1925 in Chesterfield County, SC to the late Richard Melton and Pinkey Robertson Melton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George James Belk and by her grandson Gary Belk, in 1994 and four brothers, Floyd Melton, Johnny Melton , Bobby Melton and Maxi Melton; four sisters; Rosa Eubanks, Azilee Taylor, Lucille Rollins, and Ruth Boone. Like so many folks, George and Gertrude moved from Chesterfield, South Carolina to work in Cannon Mills. She worked as a Weaver in Plant #6 of Cannon Mills before retiring in 1985. She was a member of Rodgers Park Baptist Church. Gertrude loved her church and helped clean the church for years. She was also on the committee that prepared The Lords Supper. She loved to work in her flowers and she loved her little dog, named Molly. Gertrude was always ready to jump in the car and take a day trip or go out to eat. Gertrude was so much fun to be around, always laughing and having a good time, We will miss her so much. Those left to cherish her memory include four sons, George Belk ( Connie), Ralph Belk (Carol), Jimmy Belk ( Rhonda) and Gary Belk; daughter, Debbie Belk Garmon (John); 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A private graveside will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rodgers Park Baptist Church, 309 E 24th St, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 11, 2020.