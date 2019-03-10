Mrs. Gertrue Dorothy Allen Bost, 88, of Salisbury, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast. Born Dec. 5, 1930 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Walter Garfield Allen and Sadie Warren Allen. Mrs. Bost was a graduate of Boyden High School, class of 1949. She was employed with Leonard Jewelers for 19 years and Dee's Jewelers for four years. She also worked for Rowan Merchant Association and Norman's Drapery's in the office. Mrs. Bost was a member of the Credit Women's Breakfast Club, past treasurer of Trinity Wesleyan Church where she was a lifelong member and remained an active member of the Ladies Prayer Group. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Ervin Warren Allen and Norman Allen and sister, Kathleen Allen Kincaid. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 60 years, Homer Larry Bost; daughters, Russie Watson Hattaway and Lori Bost Hinson (Harry); son, Larry Allen Bost (Dodie); grandchildren, Arthur L. Hattaway Jr., Ashlie Hinson Coker, Deborah Hattaway O'Neail, Alex L. Hattaway, Megan Bost Johnston and Addison E. Hinson; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Martha Richardson and Rev. Ernest Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to DaVita Dialysis Center, 1287 N Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Bost family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Published in Salisbury Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019