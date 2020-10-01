1/1
Gilbert Ray Myers Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Ray Myers, Sr. age 88, of Cleveland passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Gilbert was born June 21, 1932 in Rowan County a son of the late Martha Cauble Myers and Harold Edward Myers. He was a graduate of Cleveland High School and was a Veteran of the US Army serving in Korea as a Military Policeman. He was owner of Myers Forest Products and was in farming and timber industry all of his life. Gilbert was an avid West Rowan Falcons Fan. He played Legion Baseball and remained an avid fan. He was an active and lifetime member of Enon Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He loved Rowan County and knew the genealogy of most families in the region. Preceding him in death was his siblings Geraldine Barber and Warren Myers. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years Geraldine Cline Myers whom he married April 17, 1955; sons Butch Myers (Donna) and Craig Myers (Leanna) of Cleveland; grandchildren Zack Myers (Laura), Drew Myers, Jordan Myers (Kayla), Chandler Myers, Alex Venrick (Kyle) and Andie Myers. Service: 10:30 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Enon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jeff Kincaid with entombment in the Church Columbarium. Memorials: Enon Baptist Church, 1875 Enon Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved