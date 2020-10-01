Gilbert Ray Myers, Sr. age 88, of Cleveland passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Gilbert was born June 21, 1932 in Rowan County a son of the late Martha Cauble Myers and Harold Edward Myers. He was a graduate of Cleveland High School and was a Veteran of the US Army serving in Korea as a Military Policeman. He was owner of Myers Forest Products and was in farming and timber industry all of his life. Gilbert was an avid West Rowan Falcons Fan. He played Legion Baseball and remained an avid fan. He was an active and lifetime member of Enon Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He loved Rowan County and knew the genealogy of most families in the region. Preceding him in death was his siblings Geraldine Barber and Warren Myers. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years Geraldine Cline Myers whom he married April 17, 1955; sons Butch Myers (Donna) and Craig Myers (Leanna) of Cleveland; grandchildren Zack Myers (Laura), Drew Myers, Jordan Myers (Kayla), Chandler Myers, Alex Venrick (Kyle) and Andie Myers. Service: 10:30 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Enon Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jeff Kincaid with entombment in the Church Columbarium. Memorials: Enon Baptist Church, 1875 Enon Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
