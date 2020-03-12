Mrs. Ginny McGee Correll, 70, of Woodleaf, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, March 7, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born April 20, 1949 in Denver Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Richard W. McGee, Jr. and Virginia Mae Jones. She is also preceded in death by a son, Steven Correll. She was a member of and attended Enon Baptist church until her decline in health. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eubert Correll; son, John Correll (Jennifer) of Woodleaf, NC; daughter, Amy Becker (Larry) of Yulee, FL; brothers, Rick McGee (Darlene) of Murrieta, CA, Tom McGee (Debi) of Castle Rock, CO; sisters, Sharon White (Lloyd) of Garland, TX, Kerri McGee of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Cole Correll, Megan Webb, Haley Foster, Jake Becker; great grandson, Lawrence Becker. Visitation will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 from 2-3PM at Unity Presbyterian Church. Memorial service will be at 3PM in the church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery columbarium. Memorials may be made to Glenn Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Correll family. Online condolences may be made to www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2020