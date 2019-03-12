Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Goodman Weddington. View Sign

Mrs. Gladys Goodman Weddington, age 93, of China Grove passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Nursing Home in Salisbury. She was born Feb. 5, 1926 in Rowan County to the late John C. Goodman and Lottie Sloop Goodman. Her husband of 56 years, Carl Preston Weddington; brothers, Carl Goodman and Elmer Goodman; and her sisters, Dorothy Weddington and Margaret Cress all preceded her in death. She was 1943 graduate of Landis High School and spent her career as a homemaker and a wonderful seamstress. Mrs. Weddington was a longtime member of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Women of WELCA. She taught the nursery age Sunday School class, was a member of the choir and was a past member of the Happy Age Seniors. She was an excellent seamstress and many women in the surrounding areas benefited from her beautiful work. She loved gardening and growing her own vegetables and flowers. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joyce Pless (Jerry) of Rockwell and Janet Kotish (Michael) of Salisbury; son, Larry Weddington (Kathy) of China Grove; her sisters, Ola Mae Harrison and Mildred Overcash; and brother, Walter Goodman. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Randy Weddington (April), Patty Hudson (Brian), Chris Kotish (Amy), Laurie Howerton (Glenn), David Pless (Debra) and Emily Pless and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Weddington will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, 750 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove, officiated Rev. John Woodard. Burial will follow in the Church czemetery. Memorials: Memorials in honor of Mrs. Weddington may to be made to Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 750 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove 28023. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Weddington. Online condolences may be left for the family at

