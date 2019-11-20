Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 (336)-248-2311 Memorial service 2:00 PM Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 View Map Burial Following Services Beulah United Church of Christ Cemetery 2828 Arnold Road Lexington, , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Gladys Elinor Link passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14 after a brief illness. Born on Oct. 9, 1929, she grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Her paternal grandfather, Charles F. Humphreys, emigrated to the U.S. from Lancashire, England in 1907 when he was recruited by Armstrong Cork Company to be chief designer of their linoleum floors, a position he held for more than 30 years. He was succeeded in this position by Gladys' father, Harry Saville Humphreys, who remained chief designer until he retired in the 1960s. Harry's wife, Lois, died of tuberculosis when Gladys was three, her sister, Doris, was six, and her brother, Fred, was nine. The children's great-aunt, Anna, temporarily moved into the home and played a major role in supporting Gladys through her childhood. Gladys graduated from McCaskey High School and then matriculated to Butler University, where she majored in philosophy. While at Butler, she met her future husband, Bob, at a sorority mixer in 1951. He was in the army at the time, stationed in Indianapolis and soon to be transferred to Germany during the Korean War. While serving overseas, Bob corresponded regularly with Gladys and eventually proposed to her in a letter. They were wedded in 1953 in New York City at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration (the “Little Church Around the Corner”) and remained happily married for more than 60 years. Gladys and Bob raised four children in Berea, and then Dayton, Ohio. Gladys devoted all of her time to her family. She was den mother to a Cub Scout troop with her sons and supported all of her children's academic and extracurricular activities. She was also active in the Methodist Church and taught a Sunday school class. As her children raised their own children, Gladys was an enthusiastic and engaged grandparent and will be deeply missed by her family. In her final three years of life, Gladys was assisted by her dedicated companion and friend, Ruth White. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Ann, a paralegal in New York City, and her husband, Sterling; three sons: Nate Link, a physician in New York City, and his wife, Anat; Dave Link, a high school teacher in Kettering, Ohio, and his wife, Cathi; Dan Link, M.D., a psychiatrist in Phoenix, Ariz., and his wife, Erin; seven grandchildren: Lani, Kristin and her husband, Sergio, Mara, Jordan, Daniel, Kathryn, and Sophia; and one great-grandson: Levi. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Libbie) Cowan, a retired teacher from the Tyro, N.C., school system. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Doris and Fred, and her husband, Bob, who died in 2014. Arrangements: Memorial services will be held at Davidson Funeral Home, 301 North Main Street, Lexington, N.C., at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, followed by a traditional gravesite burial service at Beulah United Church of Christ Cemetery, 2828 Arnold Road, Lexington, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close