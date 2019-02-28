Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Pauline Overcash Glover. View Sign

Gladys Pauline Overcash Glover, 88, of China Grove passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Rowan County to the late James Lee Overcash and Mabel Bostian Overcash. She was a graduate of Landis High School. On Sept. 26, 1948 she married Billy Oscar Glover. They had 57 loving years together before he passed away in October 2005. Mrs. Glover worked at different sewing places before she started sewing from her home. She loved to sew, crochet, play bingo and do other crafts. Pauline was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Overcash. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Mike Glover and wife Joan of Bryson City and Johnny Glover and wife Peggy of China Grove; three grandchildren, Douglas Glover and Camie, Rita Glover Little and husband Joe and Meredith Glover Higgins and husband Chris; six great-grandchildren Hugh, Stella, Alexis, Nicholas, Savannah and Joseph; a sister-in-law, Myrtle Overcash Prevette of China Grove; and a brother, Oscar Overcash and wife Mary of Willmar, Minn. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mark Burns. Burial will follow in Gold Hill at St. Paul's Wesleyan Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, send donations to Mt. Zion UCC New Construction Fund, PO Box 1298, China Grove NC 28023 or Trellis Supportive Care Rowan County, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Salisbury NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Glover family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

