Glenn Hester
Glenn Hester, 69, of Salisbury passed away on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Arrangements are pending at this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hester family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
August 24, 2020
Such an amazing man Glenn was. Daryl, Ally and Thomas we are praying for you. He will always be remembered as a caring loyal friend.
Christy Owen
Friend
August 24, 2020
I am keeping Trooper Hester's family in my thoughts and prayers. I have many memories of him when I was with Locke Fire Dept. The one that i remember most was on a personal level. Early one morning I was going to work on Mooresville Rd, running late as usual. I passed an SHP car and saw it turn around, in my rear view mirror. I went ahead and pulled over. Trooper Hester was extremely nice. He could have given me a ticket but gave me a warning instead. I try my best to comply with his warning but still run late constantly. Rest in peace Trooper Hester. You will be missed. You were one of the best.

Mitzi S. Goodman
Mitzi S. Goodman
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
We are so lucky to have had the opportunity to share our lives with Glenn. A good man who will be deeply missed. A Mason at heart who truely loved his family and the good things this life offers. I pray we meet him again in Heaven. May God comfort his family and friends and give us the strength to accept what we cannot chsnge. God bless.
Keith family
Friend
August 23, 2020
I guess I was one of the first person who ever meet Glenn when he came to Salisbury he moved in up stairs from me in a apartment from me my son was about four years at the time he would go up stairs and would bug Glenn all the time. Glenn was good friend he will be miss a lot. god bless is family
Ronnie Rogers
Friend
