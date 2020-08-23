Glenn Hester

I am keeping Trooper Hester's family in my thoughts and prayers. I have many memories of him when I was with Locke Fire Dept. The one that i remember most was on a personal level. Early one morning I was going to work on Mooresville Rd, running late as usual. I passed an SHP car and saw it turn around, in my rear view mirror. I went ahead and pulled over. Trooper Hester was extremely nice. He could have given me a ticket but gave me a warning instead. I try my best to comply with his warning but still run late constantly. Rest in peace Trooper Hester. You will be missed. You were one of the best.



Mitzi S. Goodman

