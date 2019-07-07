Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn "Poosal" Alexander Caster Jr., 83, of Faith, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born Sept. 28, 1935 in Faith, to the late Glenn and Alma Hess Caster. Poosal was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Poosal, who was loved by the Town of Faith, loved to work on firearms, hunting and fishing at the Outer Banks, and his animals especially his dog, Spunky Maxine and cat, Sluggo. He worked for Cardel Carter Cadillac and as a mechanic for Love's Garage in Faith. In addition to his parents, Poosal was preceded in death by his sister, Gilda Holbrook; and brother, Bill Caster. Poosal is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Helen Catoe; sons, Dennis Keith Caster of Faith and Jeff Hayden Caster and wife Sherri of Spencer; granddaughters, Lindsay Caster Dean and husband Jeremey of Jacksonville and McKenzie Caster of Spencer; and sister, Jean Earnhardt of Cleveland. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Faith. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, with Pastor Randy Drafts, officiating. Burial will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and NC National Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 669, Faith, NC 28041 or to Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Caster family. Published in Salisbury Post from July 7 to July 9, 2019

