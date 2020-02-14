Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Robert Cigar Holshouser. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Glenn Robert “Cigar” Holshouser, 91 of Rockwell passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2020 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte. Mr. Holshouser was born March 19, 1928 in Rowan County, son of the late Paul Holshouser and Beulah Misenheimer Holshouser. “Cigar” attended Rockwell High School and quit to join the US Navy. He was in the Navy from 1946-1948 and went in to the reserves and was called back into active duty during the Korean War from 1950-1952. He was a mechanic at City Motor Company in Salisbury from 1952-1971, He was a co-owner of S & H tire and Alignment with Jerry Schenk on South Main Street from 1972-1974 and he retired as a mechanic from the City of Salisbury in 1993. He was a member of the American Legion. In his younger days, Cigar loved to drive race cars. He loved NASCAR and the Charlotte Hornets. He enjoyed watching and feeding birds and squirrels, especially Bushy Tail that visited everyday. Bushy Tail would come when he was called. In addition to his parents, Cigar is preceded in death by his wife, Frances “Frankie” Harris Holshouser, step children, Gene Green of Florida, Ronald Green of China Grove, Nancy Norris of Concord, brothers, David Holshouser and James Holshouser, sisters Ruth Coley, Faye Cooper, Blanche Welch and Willie Shue. Cigar is survived by step daughter Shirley Linker and husband Johnny of North Myrtle Beach, SC, several step grandchildren. Also by several nephews and niece and caregiver Marlene Mills, and also by caregivers Laura Delaney and Kristen Honeycutt. The visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Powles Staton Funeral Home at 3:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Charles Carver. A Military graveside service will be held following the service at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Holshouser family. Online condolences may be made at

