Glenn Theodore Stebe, 62, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born April 13, 1957 in Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Caroline Keller Stebe and Theodore Stebe. He graduated from Wantagh High School, Wanagh, NY. Mt. Stebe served in the US Air Force and US Army for a combined total of 28 years before retiring. He was employed at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a 4 H Shooting Sports coach for 12 years. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Beth Wengler Stebe; children, Kurt Stebe of Salisbury, Heather Stebe and Christian Stebe of the home; brother, Perry Stebe and wife Jan of New Salem, IN; grandchildren, Cameron Smith and Addyson Stebe. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday (Oct. 16) at the Summersett Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 1 PM – Thursday (Oct. 17) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. John Eckert officiating. Interment will follow at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the US Army. Memorials may be made to the Rowan County Animal Shelter, 1465 Julian Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stebe family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019