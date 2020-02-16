Glinda Daniel Rummage, 65, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. She was born July 10, 1954 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Glenn Daniel and Peggy Eller Daniel. Glinda was a member of Grace Lower Stone Church. Glinda is survived by her husband William "Bill" Rummage, two sisters, Brenda (Tim) Batros of TN, Donna (Bob) Rummage of Rockwell, NC; brother, Glenn "Billy" (Melinda) Daniel of Rockwell, NC, three great nephews, Josh, Aaron, and Nick Rummage, mother-in-law, Nancy Rummage, sister-in-laws Kathy Rummage and Cindy Rummage, brother-in-law, Ken Swoope. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, February 17, 2020, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Ray Schroder, officiating. Memorials may be made to DaVita Dialysis Care of Kannapolis, 1607 N Main St, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St #150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Rummage family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 16, 2020