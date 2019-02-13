Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Ellen Devoe. View Sign



Gloria "Ellen" Wise DeVoe, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born June 3, 1943 in Kannapolis, NC to the late Hobert Everett Wise and Grace Fields Wise. Ellen worked as a Buying Clerk for Food Lion and was a member of First Baptist Church of China Grove for over 30 years. She loved her Jack Russell Terrier "Joy". She was a member of the senior group Oasis at her church and loved to travel and do community service projects with them. Ellen also loved to draw and paint, and outside of her church group travels, she was a homebody who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Ellen is survived by her Spouse of over 55 years, Lemuel Harold DeVoe of Salisbury; a son, Dean DeVoe of Concord; and daughter, Amanda (David) Proujan of Vancouver, WA; and many close friends. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm at West Lawn Memorial Park (1350 S Main St, China Grove, NC). The graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm following the visitation at West Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor, Mike Herring officiating. Memorials may be made to First Baptist of China Grove (302 Patterson St, China Grove, NC 28023), or, Rowan County Humane Society (P.O.Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the DeVoe family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

