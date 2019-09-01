Gloria Jean Childers went home to be with her Savior on Thursday evening, August 29th, 2019. Gloria was surrounded by her loving family and passed peacefully at home due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. Gloria 84 years old, was born on September 29, 1934 in Royal Oak, Michigan. She was the loving daughter of the late Albert and Nina Engelsman. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Engelsman and Sister Nina Smith Engelsman. Gloria leaves behind her husband, Frankie Childers of 22 years, daughter Sherri Fesperman and son-in- law, Dean Fesperman of San Antonio, Texas. Her son, Matt Goins and daughter-in-law, Trisha Goins of Mooresville, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was an incredible “Granny” to her four grandchildren: Trenton & Samantha Goins of Mooresville, NC, Greg Fesperman of Bolder Co., and Jeff Fesperman of San Antonio, Tx. Her granddaughter, Samantha, said it best: “Your resilience is extraordinary, you are the most beautiful person inside and out. It may not be how we imagined, you are my hero and the strongest woman I know. I love you to the moon and back! God has big plans for this beautiful soul”. Gloria retired from Food Lion and was an incredibly talented artist. She loved spending time with her family, traveling with her husband and shopping. We want to thank the entire Hospice team for all their loving support and dedication during her last weeks. SERVICES & VISITATION: Visitation for her service will be held 10:00-10:45 am Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Childers family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 1, 2019