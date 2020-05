Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Goldia's life story with friends and family

Share Goldia's life story with friends and family

Goldia Faye Wilson, 62, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born February 16, 1958 to Helen Collins Gulledge and Graylon Thomas Gulledge. Surviving are her husband, Joseph Wilson; son, Thomas Lithicum; grandchildren, Alex Scott Lithicum and Sabrina Lithicum. A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store