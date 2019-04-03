Gordon A. Beaver, 89, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mr. Beaver was born Dec. 21, 1929 in Landis, the son of Clarence and Ruth Beaver. He graduated from Landis High School, earned a A.B. Degree in music from Catawba College and a Master of Sacred Music from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He served as organist-choir master in churches in New York, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. While serving Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia, S.C., he also taught organ and music theory at the University of South Carolina and was also Professor of church Music at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. When he was organist-choir master at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, the congregation gave him and his wife, Joyce, a trip to Taizé, France to study the music of that community. He moved to Salisbury in 1993 and was organist-choir master at Haven Lutheran Church and for a time was assistant organist at St. John's Lutheran church where he was a member. He played hand bells and sang in the choir. One of the things he enjoyed most was teaching reading with the Literacy Council. He taught reading for 13 years. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Boyd Beaver; son, Mark and wife Edie and grandson Travis; son, Timothy and wife Laura; son, Michael; son, Christopher and wife Abby and grandson Andrew; and step-son, Mark Lewis and wife Maria Henderson Lewis and granddaughter, Rebecca. He has one sister, Loretta McCoy of Charlotte. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Peeler Hall of St. John's Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church, conducted by Rev. Laura Henrik. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Beaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2019