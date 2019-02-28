Mr. Gordon Aubrey Drye, 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Mr. Drye was born June 15, 1932 in Stanly County. He was a son of the late Marcus A. Drye and Cora Tucker Drye. Mr. Drye was a graduate of Concord High, Class of 1950. He was proud to have served in the United States Army in the Korean War. His entire career was in textiles serving as Vice President of Operations at Cannon Mills Plant 6 in Concord and later at Wiscassett Mills in product development of specialty yarns. Mr. Drye was always a Tarheel fan and an avid golfer. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove. He loved God, his wife Becky and his family and friends. He was gracious, kind and was loved by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Anne Kiker. Mr. Drye is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Drye; son, Richard Drye (Terri Jondahl); step-sons, Mark Helms and Joe Helms (Julie); step-daughter, Anne Corriher (Clark); two grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a special niece, LeeAnne Garvey of Seattle, Wash. Service & Visitation: A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ. Rev. Mark Burns will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2-3:45 pm Friday in the church parlor prior to the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Main Street Mission, 306 South Main St., China Grove, NC 28023 or to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ New Construction Fund, P. O. Box 1298, China Grove, NC 28023. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Trinity Oaks and to Sara Jarvis for their love and tender care shown to Gordon during his extended illness. You have blessed the entire family in many ways. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Drye. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
