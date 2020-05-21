Gracie Ann Rector
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gracie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gracie Ann Rector, 84, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. Born October 15, 1935 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Treadway Rector. Ms. Rector graduated from China Grove High School, Class of 1954. She was employed by Wachovia Bank before retiring. A member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, W.E.L.C.A., Circle #2, she served as Church Treasurer and Treasurer of the Building Fund. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Rector, Theodore Rector and James Rector. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters-in-law, Rena Rector and Dollie Rector and a number of nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM, Saturday (May 23) at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Mark Ryman, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the caregivers who looked after Gracie in her later years. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rector family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved