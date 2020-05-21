Gracie Ann Rector, 84, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. Born October 15, 1935 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Treadway Rector. Ms. Rector graduated from China Grove High School, Class of 1954. She was employed by Wachovia Bank before retiring. A member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, W.E.L.C.A., Circle #2, she served as Church Treasurer and Treasurer of the Building Fund. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Rector, Theodore Rector and James Rector. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters-in-law, Rena Rector and Dollie Rector and a number of nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM, Saturday (May 23) at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Mark Ryman, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the caregivers who looked after Gracie in her later years. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rector family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.