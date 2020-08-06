Graham “Botia” Forrest Knight, 80, of Salisbury, NC passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born August 29, 1939 in Orange County, NC to the late John Walter Knight and Mary Hargis Knight. Mr. Knight was retired from Cone Mill where he was a Master Mechanic for 35 years and was head sheet metal fabricator of M&M Heating and Air. Currently he was the owner of Knight Custom Construction, LLC and built numerous homes over the past 25 years. Mr. Knight was a member of Corriher Heights Baptist Church. He was an avid player of billiards, won numerous horseshoe tournaments, and loved to rebuild old cars including a 63 Nova, Monte Carlo SS, an ElCamino and was currently working on a 57 Chevy. He was a member of Elks Lodge of Salisbury and the Hudson Miller Tatum VFW of Salisbury. Mr. Knight spent countless hours of baseball coaching, donated countless monies, good and services to numerous friends and family over the years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, Graham Forrest Knight, Jr. and Bunn Walter Knight as well as his brother, JW Knight. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Wanda Teal Knight; son, Keith Knight and wife Sarah; daughters, Deborah Carol Knight and Susan Knight Ballard and husband James; sister, Mary Sue Johnson; grandchildren: Korbynne Hill, Lainey Ballard, Nicole Foster, Graham Steele Knight and Jonathan Knight; and great-grandchildren: Fred Foster, Ian and Miriam Doering. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 PM Sunday (Aug 9) at Corriher Heights Baptist Church in Landis, NC. A memorial service will follow at 3 PM, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Collins. Masks and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Memorials may be made to Corriher Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 1980 NC HWY 153, China Grove, NC 28023. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Knight family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.