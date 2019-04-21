Gregory Allyn Everhart, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on July 9, 1955, he was the son of the late Eugene Everhart and Hazel Smith Everhart. Greg graduated from North Rowan High School, UNC – Charlotte and NC State. He was self-employed as an Electrical Engineer. He was member of Central United Methodist Church in Spencer. He accomplished many things during his life. He went to Olympics in 1984. He backpacked through Europe and Greece in 1983. He was a little league coach, and loved playing the saxophone. Greg was an outstanding man and will be missed by all that knew him. He fought a brave battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Lackey Everhart; son, Jerry (Angie) Harwood; daughters, Michelle Beattie, Tiffany Tucker (Brent Prince) and Chasity (Donald) McWilliams; one brother, Steve (Kathy) Everhart and two sisters, Sylvia (David) Mahaley and Faye (Tom) Wilson. He is further survived by nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive friends at Summersett Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1-2 PM with the Service of Celebration following at 2 PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jim Vickrey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Novant Health – Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for the wonderful care to Gregory during his illness. Words can't express our sincere thanks to Mike Hawood and Nissa Cooper for being such wonderful people who was always there for Greg's needs. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Everhart family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2019