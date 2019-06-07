Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Mark Albrecht. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Gregory Mark Albrecht, age 63 of Woodleaf passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer where he fought until the very end. Greg was born January 9, 1956 in Dickinson County, Kansas to Mildred Delores Teetzen Albrecht and the late Laverne Walter Albrecht. Greg served his country in the United States Army serving in Germany during his service. He was of Lutheran faith. After his service, he worked in the manufacturing industry. The past fifteen years were spent at Waggoner Manufacturing in Mt. Ulla where he was a field supervisor. He was a member of the American Legion Post 106 Kennedy Hall, located in Salisbury. He spent quite a bit of time there and made many great friends. He had a passion for collecting guns and spent much time visiting guns shows where he could add to his collection. Greg loved to ride his Harley and spent many hours on the road traveling around the mountains, especially riding the Blue Ridge Parkway. He had a great love for his family, especially his special niece, Bobbi who spent much time with him and helped with his care in his final days. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mildred Albrecht and his daughter, Katie Davis (Dustin) of Topeka, Kansas. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Albrecht of Florida and his sisters, Beverly Lewis (Dennis) and Connie Albrecht of Kansas and Julie Albrecht of North Carolina along with his special niece, Bobbi Albrecht and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving him is his girlfriend, Valerie Wright of Woodleaf. Visitation for Greg will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11:00 – 1:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove, NC. Funeral Service will be at 1:00pm in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home officiated by Chaplain William Hollingsworth. Procession to Salisbury National Cemetery will begin at 1:30pm departing from the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be at 2:00pm at Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials in Greg's honor are requested to the American Legion Post 106, Kennedy Hall, 6250 NC Highway 801, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left for the family at

