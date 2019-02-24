Mr. Grover Elvin Holt, Sr., (Elvin), 89, of Mt. Ulla, died Thursday, at Atrium Health in Concord, N.C. Born in Stanly County on April 4, 1929, he was a son of the late Reuben Millard Holt and Elizabeth Howard Holt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Betty Kennedy Holt and a grandchild. Mr. Holt was an active member of Cleveland First Baptist Church having served on the cemetery committee, as a deacon, an usher and numerous other activities and responsibilities. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from Celanese Corp. as an operations supervisor. He enjoyed farming and gardening. Survivors include a ton, Grover Elvin Holt, Jr. (Kathy), two daughters, Sheela Rae Holt and Kimberly Holt Denning, a sister, Joyce Holt Goodman, along with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is his special friend, Mattie Stapleton. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Monday at Cleveland First Baptist Church with Pastor Kestler Ruth and Rev. Glenn Dancy officiating. The family will greet friends in the church sanctuary for one hour prior to the service and burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military rites presented by the Iredell County Veterans Burial Detail. Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to the Cleveland First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Cleveland, N.C. 27013. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
