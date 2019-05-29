Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grover Lee Beaver. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Wesleyan Church Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Grover Lee Beaver peacefully ended his journey on this earth to be with his Heavenly Father. He was born on June 11, 1927 in Cabarrus County to the late Everette Beaver and Susan Lisenby Beaver. He was preceded in death by his one true love of 67 years, Betty Sue Kerley Beaver of Kannapolis. He worked at the WG Hefner VA Medical Center from 1956 to 1983 as a Lab Technician. Grover was a humble and faithful servant to his Lord. His family and friends will never forget his fine example of Christian love and his positive influence that he had on everyone he met. Before his declining health, Grover was an active member of First Wesleyan Church in Kannapolis. He enjoyed Sunday School, the Senior Group and helping with church projects and missions. Grover proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1943 until1950. During that time, he was assigned to the USS Missouri, the USS Silverleaf and the USS Philippine Sea. He loved to share his stories of Navy life and adventures. Grover and his wife Betty had a deep passion and love for Camp Wesley, which is an interdenominational camp, located between Kannapolis and Mooresville. They were instrumental in the operations and leadership of the Camp over the past 60 years. Many dear friends were made during that time and he will affectionately be remembered for his roles as past president of the camp, helping Betty in the kitchen, grilling hamburgers after the summer camp meetings, helping to maintain the property and promoting the camp in general. Left to cherish his memory are his four children, David Beaver (Darothy) of Kannapolis, George Beaver (Debbie) of Salisbury, Peggy Honsinger (Rick) of Charlotte and Nancy Foster (Glenn), also of Kannapolis. Grover had eight grandchildren, Tammy Bare, Dava Biggerstaff, Amy Barbee, Elizabeth Gillis, Emily Yarbrough, Angela Spinelli, Heather Sammet and Chris Brenner. He also had 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis Beaver, Charlie Beaver, Jimmy Beaver, Walter Beaver, Warren Beaver, Wesley Beaver and John Beaver. Also, preceding him were his sisters, Lula Moses, Maggie Kerley, and Mary Jane Storey. Service & Visitation: His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church in Kannapolis. Rev. Scott Wheeler and Rev. Trent Patterson will officiate. Burial will take place at the Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2 p.m.. His family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home on Friday, May 31 from 6-8 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for the excellent care that was given to Grover over the past seven months. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Camp Wesley, PO Box 1116, Kannapolis, NC 28082 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to

