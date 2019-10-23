Grover Harold “Rick” Rogers III, 48, of Rockwell passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in his home. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin McCormac officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Born September 8, 1971 he was the son of Grover Harold Rogers Jr. and Peggy Maners Mabry of New London. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was a general contractor. He loved to hunt and fish and he enjoyed golf, tennis and basketball. In addition to his parents he is survived by his daughter Merrick Rogers and son Jake Rogers, both of Mt. Pleasant, sister Mandi Rogers (Stephen Bray) of New London, stepfather Matthew Mabry, aunt Barbara Burris of New London, uncle Clyde Maners (Marlene) of Mountain Grove, MO, special Uncle Claude Rogers (Joyce), niece Olivia Phillips (Adam) and numerous cousins and family members. Memorials may be made to JDRF, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217 or Sawtooth Farm Disabled Hunt. Checks may be made to NWTF and earmarked Sawtooth Hunt and mailed to BRS, PO Box 456, Richfield, NC 28137 or to the charity of donors' choice.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 23, 2019