Service Information

Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-2111

Visitation

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
South River United Methodist Church
2880 South River Church Road
Woodleaf , NC

Celebration of Life

3:00 PM
South River United Methodist Church
2880 South River Church Road
Woodleaf , NC

Obituary

Guy Robert Maher, 66, of Cleveland, North Carolina passed away on April 22, 2019. Guy was a former pilot for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital's, AirCare program, where he served for 25 years. Guy was also a writer for numerous aviation magazines and was a member of Cardinal Flyers Online and the founder of Lanier Media Aviation Services. He was recognized with the Excellence in Communications award from the Helicopter Association International. Guy was a devoted member of South River United Methodist Church. Guy loved sharing his faith through his love for music. Guy was preceded in death by his father Robert Maher and his wife Sandy and his mother Doris Nicoll and her husband John Nicoll. He is survived by his wife, Staci Maher, children Ashley Marlow (Justin), Melanie Dombroski (Derek), Drew Maher (Danielle), Robbie McCraw (Darcie), and Jennifer Boria (Elis), grandchildren Joshua Marlow, Hannah Marlow, John Marlin Dombroski, Milly James Dombroski, Mary Reid Dombroski, Caleb Maher, Ivy Maher, Madison Willison, and Penelope Boria, great-grandson Jameson Robert Fogg – due in June, brothers John Nicoll (Michele) and James “Jim” Nicoll (Carolyn). A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, April 27 at South River United Methodist Church, 2880 South River Church Road, Woodleaf, North Carolina with the Revs. A.J. Moore and Billy Towery officiating. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 3pm in the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to South River United Methodist Church designated for missions or the music ministry. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Maher family.

