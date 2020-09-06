1/1
Guy Stephen Steve Patterson
1955 - 2020
Mr. Guy Stephen (Steve) Patterson, age 64 of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born November 20, 1955, Steve was the son of the late Guy Wertz Patterson, Jr. and Goldie Booe. His brother, Joel Patterson, also preceded Steve in death. Steve was a 1974 graduate of South Rowan High School and was a passionate Raider fan. He spent his career as the owner of Statewide Collection Services and supposedly retired in 2017 but continued to “pop in” for regular visits after his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf with his son, Brent and fishing. He loved playing cards, loved everything sports related and participating in the Senior Olympic Games. But most of all, his life was family first – a value he instilled in both of his children. He loved his family dearly; loved spending time with them and his precious granddaughters were his pride and joy. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brent Patterson and wife, Mallory and his daughter, Brenna Hill and husband, Mark. He also leaves behind his precious granddaughters, Leighton Kate Patterson and Harper Emily Hill and his sister, Crystal Patterson. Arrangements: Visitation for Steve will be on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00pm. Committal Service will follow at 2:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Patterson.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
