Mr. Guy Wertz Patterson, Jr., age 90 of China Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Atrium Health – Main in Charlotte after a brief illness. Born March 24, 1930 in Rowan County, Guy was the son of the late Guy Patterson, Sr. and Mary Sechler Patterson. In addition to his parents, his son, Joel Patterson and his brothers, Nelson Patterson, Brady Patterson and Cecil Patterson, also preceded him in death. Guy attended Landis High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He then spent his career at W.G. (Bill) Heffner Veterans Medical Center in Salisbury and retired after 30 years of service. Guy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved sharing what he had grown with his family and friends. He loved bowling, dining out and was an avid historian who loved watching the Discovery Channel and National Geographic. Guy loved his family dearly and will missed greatly by all who had the pleasure to know him. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Bobbie Patterson; his son, Steve Patterson of Salisbury and his daughter, Crystal Patterson of China Grove. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brent Patterson (Mallory) of Salisbury, Brenna Hill (Mark) of Jamestown, two great-grandchildren, Leighton Kate Patterson and Harper Hill, along with special friend, Denise Devlin and several nieces. Arrangements: Visitation for Guy will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 2:45pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 2:45pm officiated by Pastor Ken Reed. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 3:30pm at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Patterson.