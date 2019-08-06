Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Chubirko. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gwendolyn Joyce Chubirko, 68, entered the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 3, 2019. Surviving her is her husband of 25 years, John Chubirko. Her parents, Drs. Lawrence L. Lee, Jr. and Carol Lee of Salisbury, NC also survive her passing. Gwen's greatest delight was being a mother. Her children are: Michael Reid (Samantha) of Soddy Daisy, TN, Angela Miller (Byron) of Salisbury, NC, and Lori Reid of North Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, she loved three stepchildren: Maria Arrowood (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant, NC, Michael Chubirko (Tammy) of Concord, NC, and Charles A. Chubirko, who preceded her in death. She has ten grandchildren to remember her love and numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen's siblings are: Dr. Christine Rogers (Randall) of Clayton, NC, and Linda Lee (Tim Jablonski) of Kannapolis, NC. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lee. His widow, Debbie Lee, of Salisbury, mourns her passing with the family. A real estate broker for 34 years, Gwen held license in two states, NC and SC. She was the owner of Genesis Realty Company in Kannapolis NC, which she opened 30 years ago. It was her joy to help first- time homeowners and new divorcees fulfill their dream of stability and homeownership. Gwen's work family includes Jennifer Crouse and best friend and office manager, Ann Link Campbell. Gwen served her Lord by serving children. She believed everyone should hear the gospel of Jesus Christ in a way they could comprehend. Making Scripture understandable and relevant to children was her greatest passion. She served as a children's pastor for 50 years, in various churches in NC, forty of which were in Rowan County. She was faithful to provide ministry both to "her congregants" and to their parents. Her memory will be cherished by all who called her Pastor Gwen. A Celebration of her Life and Influence will be held at the Summersett Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 pm. The service will begin at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Rev. Dr. Randall Rogers, Secretary-Treasurer for NC Assemblies of God, will officiate. Rev. Vic Sassano, River of Life Church in Salisbury, NC, will assist with the service. Memorials can be made to Cancer Treatment Center of America, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Chubirko family.

Gwendolyn Joyce Chubirko, 68, entered the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 3, 2019. Surviving her is her husband of 25 years, John Chubirko. Her parents, Drs. Lawrence L. Lee, Jr. and Carol Lee of Salisbury, NC also survive her passing. Gwen's greatest delight was being a mother. Her children are: Michael Reid (Samantha) of Soddy Daisy, TN, Angela Miller (Byron) of Salisbury, NC, and Lori Reid of North Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, she loved three stepchildren: Maria Arrowood (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant, NC, Michael Chubirko (Tammy) of Concord, NC, and Charles A. Chubirko, who preceded her in death. She has ten grandchildren to remember her love and numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen's siblings are: Dr. Christine Rogers (Randall) of Clayton, NC, and Linda Lee (Tim Jablonski) of Kannapolis, NC. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lee. His widow, Debbie Lee, of Salisbury, mourns her passing with the family. A real estate broker for 34 years, Gwen held license in two states, NC and SC. She was the owner of Genesis Realty Company in Kannapolis NC, which she opened 30 years ago. It was her joy to help first- time homeowners and new divorcees fulfill their dream of stability and homeownership. Gwen's work family includes Jennifer Crouse and best friend and office manager, Ann Link Campbell. Gwen served her Lord by serving children. She believed everyone should hear the gospel of Jesus Christ in a way they could comprehend. Making Scripture understandable and relevant to children was her greatest passion. She served as a children's pastor for 50 years, in various churches in NC, forty of which were in Rowan County. She was faithful to provide ministry both to “her congregants” and to their parents. Her memory will be cherished by all who called her Pastor Gwen. A Celebration of her Life and Influence will be held at the Summersett Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. 