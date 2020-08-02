1/1
Gwyndale Eugene Dale Dalton
Gwyndale “Dale” Eugene Dalton 44, passed away on Thursday ,July 30, 2020. He was born to Brenda Ellis and the late Hebert Eugene Ellis Sr. on October 28, 1975 in Rowan County. He was a graduate of West Rowan High School and he was of Methodist faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Ellis Sr., grandparents; Shirley Cuthbertson, David Dalton Sr., Leonard Sifford and Aunt Nancy Luckey. He leaves cherished memories to his mother, Brenda Ellis (Dean), sons; Daryus Scott, Travon Ellis, and Bryson Ellis, daughters; Takeisha Ellis (Maxx) and Rakya “RayRay” Ellis. He also leaves behind memories to his brothers; Herbert Ellis Jr. (Lasheka) and Brandon Hardy (Tiara), step siblings; Kemyatta Robbins, Dadrian Robbins, Kendra Robbins, four grandchildren, and special friend Shameka Fleming. He is survived by grandmothers; Virgina Cuthbertson, Buford Dalton, Libby Sifford, aunts; Vickie Davis (Rev. Andrew), Sherry Parks, Sophia Davidson (James), Lisa Dalton (Ricardo), Linda Dalton, Freda Redmond, uncles; Kenneth Cuthbertson (Vera), Freddie Cuthbertson (Leslie), Shirley Cuthbertson Jr.,( Cheryl), Donnie Ray Cuthbertson (Tia), Jamal Cuthbertson (Tara), David Dalton Jr. (Diana), John Robert Gray, Skeeta Sifford, Kevin Sifford, William Sifford, Lee Cain, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, Cleveland. Interment: The burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Visitation: Public viewing will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Rowan Funeral Services.

Published in Salisbury Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
August 3, 2020
August 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

There is no sorrow on earth that heaven can’t heal.

Love you,

The Ijames family,
Jacqueline Ijames
Family
August 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Alicia M Dalton
Family
