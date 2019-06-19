H. Wayne Potts, 72, of Woodleaf, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence. Born Oct. 8, 1946 in Rowan County, he was a son of the late Carl Luther Potts and Frances Inez Swicegood Potts. He owned and operated a construction business and was a lifelong farmer. Mr. Potts was a lifelong member of Woodleaf United Methodist Church where he was a trustee. He was a member of the Scotch Ireland Masonic Lodge #0154 of Cleveland. He was a member of the Piedmont Antique Power Association and an avid collector of John Deere farm equipment and anything Chevrolet. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Debbie Chaffin Potts; sons, Jason Potts (Allie) and Brandon Potts, both of Raleigh; daughter, Erin P. Kant (Andy) of Durham; sister, Judie Webb (John) of Woodleaf; and grandchildren, Alex Potts, Liam Potts and Olivia Kant. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Jasper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Woodleaf United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 299, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Potts family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 19, 2019