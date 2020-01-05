Harold Alexander Speck , 80, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC. He was born November 10, 1939 in Rowan County, NC to Carl Alexander and Ruth Sechler Speck. Harold worked in construction for 60 years and was co-owner/operator of Speck Builders. He also enjoyed farming and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his Sister, Carolyn Speck. Harold is survived by his wife Nancy Deal Speck, ; daughter, Melissa (Wesley) Stokes of China Grove, NC; grandson, Grant Alexander Stokes; three sisters, Barbara Upright of Salisbury, NC, Janice Hardin of China Grove, NC, Phyllis (Larry) Grubb of Salisbury, NC; and brother, Jacob (Judy) Speck of China Grove, NC. The memorial graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Jerome Cloninger, officiating. Following the service the family will greet friends and relatives in the Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Speck family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020