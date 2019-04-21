Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold W. Morefield, Sr., 91, of Salisbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2019; one day prior to his 92nd birthday. What a glorious birthday he celebrated with Jesus! Harold was born April 19, 1927 in Rowan County, NC a son of the late Bertie Webster and Enza Vera Fultz Morefield. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Richard Morefield and three sisters, Betty M. Ross, Ruth M. Livengood and Vera M. Spach. He was educated in the Rowan County Schools. He retired from Prudential Insurance Company following many years of service. After retirement he worked for Foil Motor Company in Salisbury. Harold was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing on many courses in the area and usually shot his age. He was a former member of the GARS. Harold was a longtime member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for 50 years. To honor him for his many years of service the Sunday School Class now bears his name. He was ordained as a deacon in 1964 and was named a Deacon Emeritus in 1993. He had also served on the Board of Trustees and an usher. He was a member of Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge #576 for 27 years and the Salisbury-Rowan Knights of Pythias Lodge #100. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army in Germany. He was present during the Nuremburg Trials. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 74 years; Margaret Morton Morefield of the Home, son, Harold W. Morefield Jr. and wife Debbie of Salisbury and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service: Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Earl Pennell, Dr. Jim Harris and Rev. Ron Touchton. Interment will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery Annex, Statesville Blvd. location with military graveside rites conducted by the Rowan County Veteran's Council Honor Guard and the N.C. National Guard Honor Detail. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Baptist Men's Association, c/o Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nursing staff at Liberty Lane Hospice House, 1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144 for all the compassion and care shown to Harold during his last illness.

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

