Harold William Myers of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, a day after celebrating his 92nd birthday and receiving 118 birthday cards. He was born August 12, 1928, in Greenville, SC to the late Marshall Theodore Myers and Norvie Eagle Myers. Mr. Myers was a 1947 graduate of Boyden High School in Salisbury. He was a master mechanic, first at Wallace Motor Company, followed by Earnhardt Toyota, then retiring from Rouzer Motor Parts in Salisbury. In "retirement" he continued doing what he loved most, repairing car motors for people whenever they needed him. He loved rebuilding "hit and miss" motors and also carburetors. Many times he helped missionaries at no charge, working his magic and with no recognition. He did not like the limelight and stayed in the shadows being quietly kind and gentle. Our dad also loved to go fishing at the Outer Banks with friends and family members two times a year. It was a week of camping on the beach or staying in rustic cabins. There would usually be a big catch to bring home! Our dad accepted Jesus as his Saviour in 1974, which made a big change in his life. He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church in Rockwell where he was a member of the Bethel Sunday School Class and active with the senior saints, "The Prime Timers." He is survived by his wife, Alice Corl Myers, whom he married March 3, 1951; daughters, Joy Myers Mull and husband, Harold, of Charlotte, Kim Myers Cline and husband, Rudy, of Ramseur, and Marsha Myers Hovis and husband, Tom, of Raleigh; sister, Margaret Myers Ketchie of Salisbury; grandchildren, Grey and Adam Mull, Rebekah Clark, Rachel Price, and Thomas Hovis; nine great-grandchildren; and his caregivers that he considered his daughters, Karen Huff, Stephanie McCray, Robin Dyson, Crystal Kirkman, and Heather Hanson. They provided wonderful, loving care for him the last year of his life. We would also love to thank the awesome Hospice nurses Kelly and Jessica who took great care of him. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, August 17, 2020, 1:00 pm-1:45 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 Depot Street, Rockwell, NC 28138. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm on Monday at Bethel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. David Fulp, Rev. John Houghton, and Rev. Ken Prater. Burial will take place in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 655, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Rockwell Christian School, P.O. Box 609, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
