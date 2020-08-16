1/1
Harold William Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold William Myers of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, a day after celebrating his 92nd birthday and receiving 118 birthday cards. He was born August 12, 1928, in Greenville, SC to the late Marshall Theodore Myers and Norvie Eagle Myers. Mr. Myers was a 1947 graduate of Boyden High School in Salisbury. He was a master mechanic, first at Wallace Motor Company, followed by Earnhardt Toyota, then retiring from Rouzer Motor Parts in Salisbury. In "retirement" he continued doing what he loved most, repairing car motors for people whenever they needed him. He loved rebuilding "hit and miss" motors and also carburetors. Many times he helped missionaries at no charge, working his magic and with no recognition. He did not like the limelight and stayed in the shadows being quietly kind and gentle. Our dad also loved to go fishing at the Outer Banks with friends and family members two times a year. It was a week of camping on the beach or staying in rustic cabins. There would usually be a big catch to bring home! Our dad accepted Jesus as his Saviour in 1974, which made a big change in his life. He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church in Rockwell where he was a member of the Bethel Sunday School Class and active with the senior saints, "The Prime Timers." He is survived by his wife, Alice Corl Myers, whom he married March 3, 1951; daughters, Joy Myers Mull and husband, Harold, of Charlotte, Kim Myers Cline and husband, Rudy, of Ramseur, and Marsha Myers Hovis and husband, Tom, of Raleigh; sister, Margaret Myers Ketchie of Salisbury; grandchildren, Grey and Adam Mull, Rebekah Clark, Rachel Price, and Thomas Hovis; nine great-grandchildren; and his caregivers that he considered his daughters, Karen Huff, Stephanie McCray, Robin Dyson, Crystal Kirkman, and Heather Hanson. They provided wonderful, loving care for him the last year of his life. We would also love to thank the awesome Hospice nurses Kelly and Jessica who took great care of him. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, August 17, 2020, 1:00 pm-1:45 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 Depot Street, Rockwell, NC 28138. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm on Monday at Bethel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. David Fulp, Rev. John Houghton, and Rev. Ken Prater. Burial will take place in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 655, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Rockwell Christian School, P.O. Box 609, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved