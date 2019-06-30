SALISBURY – Harriet Darlene Storm Yarrow, age 78, of Salisbury passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.
Mrs. Yarrow was born Aug. 19, 1940 in Gaithersburg, Md. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Darnell Chaney and Norman Chaney. She was a graduate of Gaithersburg Schools.
She retired from the W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center after 30 years as a medical transcriptionist. She loved to read and driving around town in her car with the top down.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Arthur Tilton Yarrow on Feb. 8, 2016.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Leslie Ramsey of Salisbury; her son, Norman Keith Yarrow of Salisbury; granddaughters Morgan Mauney (Brandon) and Shyla Yarrow; grandson, James N. Eads III; great-grandchildren, Ivy Mauney and Corbin Weisner; and her beloved pet, Blossom.
Her wish was to be cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Yarrow family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 30, 2019