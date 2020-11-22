Harris Emerson (Sonny) Faggart passed to his heavenly home Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in New Orleans, LA, at The Passages Hospice House. He was a member of Munholland United Methodist Church, Metairie, LA. He grew up in First United Methodist Church, Salisbury, and was a longtime member of the Golden Rule Forum Sunday school class. He was born March 4, 1929 in Salisbury to Harris Emerson Faggart and Blanche Kesler Faggart. He was raised by his stepfather, Herman Baines Peeler after the death of his father. He attended Salisbury City Schools and at Salisbury High School played basketball under coach Derwood Honeycutt. He was a graduate of Catawba College. He was married to Nancy Lou Ramsey and had two children, James Micheal and Christine Emerson Faggart. Sonny and Nancy were co-owners of Star Laundry and Cleaners and Quick as a Wink Laundry and Cleaners along with their longtime friends Claude and Barbara Hunt. Sonny had a great interest in New Orleans Jazz. Over the years, he traveled to New Orleans and formed many relationships with the jazz artists and Preservation Hall. He owned Pearl Records and produced several albums of the jazz bands. These albums were sold worldwide. After retiring from Star Laundry and Cleaners, he made New Orleans his full time home. Predeceasing Sonny were his parents, Nancy Ramsey Faggart and Doris Ellis Faggart, daughter Christine Faggart Triplett, stepdaughter Carol Collier Clement and his aunt and uncle, Lillian K and H. B Swicegood. He is survived by his son, Mike Faggart(Regina), grandchildren, Jennifer Durham (Mark), and Justin Faggart (Heather); great grandchildren Abigail and Austin McGhinnis, grandson Scott Triplett (Carmen), great grandchildren Sarah, Ashlen and Carter; grandson Joshua Triplett(Lyndsey), and great grandson Deacon. Others left to cherish his memory are stepson David Ellis (Tammy) and step grandchildren Trey and Drew Collier. A private graveside service will be held at Chesnut Hill Cemetery family plot at a later date.



