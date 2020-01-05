Harry Hammer, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Liberty Commons following a period of declining health. He was born March 2, 1928 in east McKeesport, Penn., to the late Earl Hammer and Marion Hammer. He graduated from Miami High School in Miami, Fla., and from the University of Miami with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked in land development in Bahamas, Florida, Arizona and California. Mr. Hammer was a Rotarian, Deacon, and a member of Kappa SIGMA. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hammer on Aug. 16, 2004. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Roseman and husband Phil of Salisbury, Patti Hammer of High Point, and Wendy Miller and husband Jeff of Salisbury; a sister, Lorraine Shaffer of Miami, Fla.; grandchildren, Christopher Roseman, Chase Roseman, Kacy Miller Walser, Craig Roseman, Austin Miller, and Sierra Miller Schaefer; and four great-great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Summersett Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hammer family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020