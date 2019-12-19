Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Lee H.L. Kluttz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Lee "H.L." Kluttz, Jr., 74, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born Nov. 23, 1945 in Salisbury to Harry and Velma Harwood Kluttz. H.L. attended school at East Rowan High School, he was a self employed carpenter until a boating accident left him blind in 1978. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, he loved cooking and canning for people. He was a member of the Son's of the AMVETS Post 845. In addition to his parents, H.L. was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Kluttz, and brother, Bobby Kluttz. H.L. is survived by his son, Darren Kluttz and wife Shaney of Rockwell; brother, Kenneth Kluttz and wife Joyce of Salisbury; sister, Sue Choat and husband Ray of Gold Hill; granddaughters, Meagan Kluttz and Parker, Mandi Newton and Ricky; grandsons, Drew Kluttz and Kayla, Justin Gragg and Chelsie; great-grandsons, Devin Furr, Braden Gragg, Carter Berger; great-granddaughter, Madison Newton; nephews, Brian Kluttz and wife April, Mike Kluttz and wife Amy; niece, Jamie Honeycutt. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Christiana Lutheran Church, with Pastor Carl Haynes, officiating. Entombment will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may me made to the Rockwell Lions Club. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Jason and April Smith for your love and support over the years. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

