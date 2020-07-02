Mr. Harry Richard “Buddy” Langston, Jr., age 79 of China Grove, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2020 in the arms of his daughter with his loving family around him. Born December 2, 1940 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Harry Richard Langston, Sr. and Emma Overcash Langston and he was also preceded in death by his sister, Gail Nichols. Buddy attended Rowan County Schools and spent his career as a truck driver for Fredrickson Motor Lines and then retiring from DSL Logistics. He attended New Haven Baptist Church in Rockwell. Buddy was a faithful servant and truly loved the Lord Jesus, the Bible and knew the book well. He was known and loved by so many…he had a great sense of humor and loved to make you laugh. He loved history, remembering and quoting many historical facts and events. Buddy enjoyed watching western movies (John Wayne was his favorite) and great war movies. He loved the South Rowan Raiders but was a diehard A.L. Brown Wonder football fan and an avid Duke fan. He was a man of great faith, humble and kind, who loved his family dearly and was the best Paw Paw Buddy ever. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Sheila Grooms Langston, his daughter, Tina Langston-Rodgers (fiancé Rick Dunlap) along with his grandchildren, Alexandria, Natalie and Mitchell Rodgers and great-grandchildren Emrie and Calum. Also surviving him are his sisters, Brenda White (James) and Linda Merrell (Duran). Visitation: Visitation for Buddy will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home at 2:00pm officiated by Pastors Franklin Delmar Johnson and David Franks. Burial will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank Sharon and Samantha from Hospice and Pallative Care – Cabarrus County for the wonderful care given to Buddy in the past few months. The family has requested you kindly remember Buddy with memorials in his honor to either Hospice and Pallative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or the American Heart Association
at www2.heart.org
. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Langston.