Harry "Sonny" Brice Dixon Jr., 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born on May 25, 1933 in Washington DC, to the late Harry Dixon Sr. and Regina Winkowski Dixon. Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harry worked as a Cartographer for the United States Defense Department until his retirement. He was a member of Samaritan Baptist Church of Salisbury and was also a member and active golfer in GARS. Harry enjoyed watching golf and football, researching things on the internet, fishing and being outside in the yard. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Marks, and Joyce Ritchie; a son, Paul Cockrell; and a grandson, Joshua Reid. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mary Osborne Dixon of Salisbury; a daughter, Lisa Wilson of Rockwell; a son, Billy (Brenda) Cockrell of Mooresville; a grandson, Justin (Amanda) Reid of Sumter, SC; great grandchildren, Maverick Reid, and Aria Reid; his close friend, Randy Bowers of Rockwell; two special nephews, Kevin Marks, and Stephen Marks both of Gettysburg, PA; two special nieces, Jean Marie Hudspeth, and Becky Foster; and many other family members. The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The Funeral will follow the visitation at 2:30 PM at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (ALSAC/St. Jude Children;s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or at . Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Dixon family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020