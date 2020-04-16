Mr. Harvey James Kluttz, 58, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. Harvey was born on April 30, 1961 in New Hanover County. He was the son of Ella Phillips and the late Frank Monroe Kluttz. Harvey was employed by Walmart Stores as a stocker. Harvey had a great love for the outdoors, hiking, and he especially loved his quiet time alone with nature. He also received great pleasure from studying the Bible. In addition to his mother, Ella, those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Mona Childress, Diane Bowman and husband, Officer Bowman and Linda Walker. Service: A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com. Advantage Funerals and Cremation – Landis is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Kluttz.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 16, 2020