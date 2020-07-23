Harvey Jr. was like my little brother, very quiet with a smile that would win over your heart. Those childhood memories will never be forgotten. Cheryl, Bonita and Fonda who are like Sisters to me, you all have my heartfelt sympathy. Cherish his memories and remember that he is no longer suffering and his mind, body and soul is united with Christ. He will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts. Keep that strong faith in God and he will carry that burden of hurt and pain. Love and blessing to the entire family. Your Family Friend, Ramona Litaker Meehan



For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. Romans 8:18

Ramona Meehan

Friend