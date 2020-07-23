1/
Harvey M. White Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey M. White, Jr., age 59, passed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Glenn A Kiser Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Harvey Jr. was like my little brother, very quiet with a smile that would win over your heart. Those childhood memories will never be forgotten. Cheryl, Bonita and Fonda who are like Sisters to me, you all have my heartfelt sympathy. Cherish his memories and remember that he is no longer suffering and his mind, body and soul is united with Christ. He will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts. Keep that strong faith in God and he will carry that burden of hurt and pain. Love and blessing to the entire family. Your Family Friend, Ramona Litaker Meehan

For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. Romans 8:18
Ramona Meehan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved