Harvey Windell Dezern, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born November 24, 1928, in Winston-Salem to the late Eddie and Daisy Fowler Dezern. He received his associates degree in Industrial Management from Rowan Technical College. Mr. Dezern was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the Special Forces 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from active service after 21 years in 1967, at the rank of Sergeant Major, having completed 33 months of combat during four deployments to Korea, Vietnam, and Laos. During his service he completed 147 jumps and received two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. Following his military service, he was employed with Hoechst Celanese, where he retired as a supervisor. After his “second retirement,” he worked part time for Godley's Garden Center until reaching his mid-80s. Although he was proud of his service to his country, Mr. Dezern was first and foremost a man of God and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dezern was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Minick Dezern, whom he married September 13, 1952; three brothers; and three sisters. Mr. Dezern is survived by his children, Teresa McKinney and husband, Alan, of Salisbury, Kathy Shue and husband, Eddie, of China Grove, and Steve Dezern and wife, Lee Ann, of Garner; sister, Opal Brown of Washington; grandchildren, Heather Jamerson, Heidi Keller, Sam Shue, and Maddie Shue; great-grandchildren, Alex and Anna Jamerson and Avery and Isla Keller; special friend, Marilyn Jordan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: A private service will be held with interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Demming Ward and his staff, the management staff and friends from Oak Park Retirement Living, and the staff of the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center for their care and support they displayed for Mr. Dezern and their family. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 500 Morlan Park Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Dezern family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
