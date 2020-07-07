1/1
Hazel Benson Bacon
Hazel Benson Bacon, 91, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Granite Quarry. She was born October 7, 1928 in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of late Dema McCall Benson and Oland D. Benson, Sr. Mrs. Bacon was a educated in the Cabarrus County Schools and Cleveland School of Beauty in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a beautician at La Petite Beauty Salon for 56 years before retiring in 2014. Mrs. Bacon was a member of Dayspring Community Church and the Eastern Star, Chapter 117. Preceding her in death was her husband Robert T. Bacon on June 15, 1956; brothers, Richard Benson, O.D. Benson, Jr., John R. Benson, and Mason M. “Bill” Benson and sister, Evalee B. Myers. Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Gary O. Bacon of Lexington, Gail B. Ellis of Salisbury, and Jill B. Moore of Granite Quarry. Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive her. Service: Private services will be held Thursday (July 9) at Dayspring Community Church, China Grove with the Rev. Gerry Steedley, officiating. Interment will follow at Dayspring Community Church Cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Dayspring Community Church, 490 Lentz Road, China Grove, NC 28023. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Bacon family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
