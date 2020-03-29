Hazel Reynolds Estes, 90, of Salisbury passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born January 30, 1930 in Davie County she was a daughter of the late Joseph Allen and Mary Winters Allen. She was educated in Mocksville schools and retired from Haleyville Draperies. Mrs. Estes was a member of the China Grove Church of God. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jehu Boger “JB” Reynolds December 2004; son, Kevin E. Reynolds, Sr. September 2010; brothers, George Hathan Allen, James Allen, Jerry Allen, Roy Allen, Paul Allen; sisters, Margaret Byerly, Dorothy Honeycutt; grandson, Randall Brown, Jr. June 1999 and a granddaughter, Stephanie Diane Brown Tyner October 2017. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Rev. Kenneth Boger Reynolds (Donna) of Salisbury, Keith Allen Reynolds (Michelle) of Ocean Isle, Randy Wayne Reynolds of Salisbury; daughter, Patricia Diane Howard of Salisbury; brother, Daniel Allen of Texas; sisters, Edna McClary of Rockwell, Marie Shoaf (Kermit) of Statesville, Nellie Cooper of Winston-Salem; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Estes family. Please share online condolences to the family at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020