Hazel Freeze Menius, 93, patiently waited 18 years 8 months for the right time to join the loves of her life, Robert “Bob” Menius and Jesus in Heaven. At home on Monday, Sept 28 at 11 PM the wait was over. Hazel was born February 26, 1927 to Jason Leslie and Mary Kimball Freeze. As a child, Hazel always considered the feelings of the other child. This trait followed her throughout her life- always putting others first. She was a 1945 graduate of China Grove High School and was a homemaker; making a wonderful home for the family she loved dearly for all her years. She mothered us right up to her last breath. Hazel was a talented seamstress. She could see a picture of a new style and then go home and make a perfect replica. Later she made many “cabbage patch” dolls for family and friends who would fall in love with her doll children. Hazel loved to cook and bake delicious treats. She loved gardening both flowers and vegetables. Remarkably she continued tending her flowers through her 93rd year. For many years she preserved veggies all summer for the family to enjoy all winter. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her first grandchild, Dallas Garth Earnhardt. Also, her parents, her brothers Leo (Eunice), Walter (Mary), Raymond and Eugene (Peggy) Freeze. By sisters Ruth (James) Greeson, Frances (Glenn)Holshouser, and brother-in-law Earl Sides. Keeping her forever in their hearts are her son, Alan (Bunni) Menius and daughter Bobbie (Oron)Earnhardt; Grandsons Dale (Teka) Earnhardt, Lee (Domisty) Menius, and Robbie (Keisha Caldwell) Menius; Granddaughters Laura Earnhardt, Hope (Devin) Brooks, and Carla (Ian) Beazley; Great-grandchildren Dallas Lee, Josie, and Luke Earnhardt; Rosty and Charlie Menius; Ella and Linzie Brooks; and Jake and Justin Beazley. Also, Sister Betty Sides and sister-in-law Dorothy Freeze. And, of course, her special feline companion for over 10 years, Abby. Hazel was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over seventy years; she cherished her church friends who traveled life's road with her. In later years she enjoyed watching game shows and reliving the old game shows and sit-coms of years past. Due to COVID19, a private graveside service was held Friday October 2 at Grace Church Cemetery led by the Rev. Kay Overcash with burial following. If you wish to make a memorial donation, Hazel would be delighted if you choose to support Nazareth Children Home in Rockwell, a facility dear to her heart. The family extends its appreciation to the Novant Salisbury staff for our mother's emergency care and to the Novant Presbyterian Stroke Treatment Center for assisting Mom, most of all we thank Mary, whose comfort and guidance made the unbearable bearable and helped us from pain to joy. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com