Hazel Kesler Poole, 100, of Springfield, Va. a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother, relative, and friend went to be with the Lord on March 12th. Born April 1, 1919, she was the second of five children of Willie and Myrtie Eller Kesler of Salisbury. In 1939 she married Clifford Lawson Poole of Salisbury. In 1946, Hazel started a forty-seven year career with the Department of the Army, where she earned the nickname of “Ms Maintenance.” Her travels with Army Maintenance included a trip to South Korea, eight trips to Germany, and a trip to Hawaii. Hazel put her Christian faith in action as an active member of Springfield United Methodist Church for over 60 years. At the age of 99 she was still a greeter at church and organized Advent and Lenten Bible studies. In 2000, Hazel and Cliff moved to Greenspring Retirement community and continued their active lives where Hazel founded the ESL program for employees of Greenspring. She received the Fairfax County volunteer of the year award for her service and worked as the coordinator until this year. She was preceded in death by Cliff, her husband of seventy-four years. She is survived by: daughters, Sandra Poole Eberhard (Gerald) and Brenda Poole (Chris DiPetto); grandchildren Amy and Cliff Eberhard; Gabriella (Jackson), Joseph Clifford and Harrison DiPetto; great-grandson, Caleb Lawson Scott; brother, Norman Kesler; sisters-in-law Betti Kesler and Ann Kesler; and many dear nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Springfield United Methodist Church (7047 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA 22150) and/or the Greenspring Scholars Fund at Greenspring (7440 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150).

